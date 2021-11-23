Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $147.88 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $147.88 million and $4.71 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,328,829,075 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,766,135 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

