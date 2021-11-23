Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $94.39 million and $8.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00025961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.