Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.34.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

