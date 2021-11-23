Serum (SRM) Price Tops $5.77 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Serum has a market cap of $768.92 million and $91.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00010079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

