ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

