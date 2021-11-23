ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 911,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 356,770 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SFBS stock opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

