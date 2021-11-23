Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. SES has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.24.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

