Sether Price Tops $0.0329 on Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Sether has a market capitalization of $662,974.53 and approximately $2,271.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

