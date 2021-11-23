Severfield plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SFR opened at GBX 71.65 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £221.60 million and a PE ratio of 12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.11).

In other news, insider Kevin Whiteman acquired 65,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($65,156.05). Insiders have bought 65,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,101 in the last ninety days.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

