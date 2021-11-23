Severn Trent Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 40.86 (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.53) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,826 ($36.92) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,976 ($38.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,718.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

