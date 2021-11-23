SHIBA INU (SHIB) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and $1.77 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00023298 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,737,271,202,617 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,952,729,359 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

