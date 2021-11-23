Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:DVO opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.62 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

