Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The company has a market cap of £362.04 million and a PE ratio of 24.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.50. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.62).
