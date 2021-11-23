Showcase (SHO) 1-Day Volume Hits $90,917.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Showcase has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $386,009.21 and $90,917.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00070050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.40 or 0.07478781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,162.41 or 0.99688163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.