Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

