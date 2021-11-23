SIBCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,720.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $423,392.03 and approximately $4,720.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.68 or 0.07531960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.00371154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.50 or 0.00987578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086522 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.31 or 0.00405380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00271409 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,543,709 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.