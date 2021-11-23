Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 73628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$277.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.