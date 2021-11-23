Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.60. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

