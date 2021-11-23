Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Jesse Selnick Buys 10,000 Shares

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGHT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. 469,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

