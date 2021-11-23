Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.