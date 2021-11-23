Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silk Road Medical traded as low as $42.90 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 8709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

