Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) vs. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Critical Survey

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% Accuray -1.85% 3.19% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 21.06 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -30.07 Accuray $396.29 million 1.22 -$6.31 million ($0.08) -66.50

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus price target of $57.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.