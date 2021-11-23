Silk Road Medical (SILK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2021 – Silk Road Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

11/10/2021 – Silk Road Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2021 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

10/1/2021 – Silk Road Medical was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Silk Road Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 5,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Get Silk Road Medical Inc alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,112 shares of company stock worth $6,217,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.