Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 4.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

