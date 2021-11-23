SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One SingularDTV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $177,612.76 and $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularDTV (S-DTV) is a decentralized and tokenized content creating and distributing platform that will create, acquire and distribute film and television content in an innovative way, generating revenue for its token holders in a completely transparent and decentralized manner. SNGLS are tokens built on Ethereum and represent a share in the SingularDTV platform, which is comprised of four key elements: ‘SINGULAR’ – a mini Sci-fi television series about decentralization and technological advancements in a futuristic setting, comprised of 3 episode seasons. The S-DTV DOCUMENTARY DIVISION – A Documentary Division that will focus on producing documentary films about blockchain technology. THE S-DTV RIGHTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM – A digital rights, revenue and royalty management platform for all the content produced and acquired by SingularDTV. THE S-DTV TRANSACTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND (TVOD) PORTAL – A TVOD Portal to distribute SingularDTV content via GooglePlay, AppleTV iTunes, and Vimeo. SNGLS tokens will also generate dividends for its holders, depending on the revenue gathered by the SingularDTV platform. 1 Billion SNGLS tokens will be issued, which will be distributed in the following way: 500M SNGLS will be distributed to investors in an initial coin offering period. Each token will cost the ETH equivalent of $0.015. 400M SNGLS will be kept in a vault, and the dividends generated by the tokens will be used to further develop the S-DTV ecosystem. 100M SNGLS will be given to S-DTV's core investors. The Vault where 400M tokens are kept will be managed by the Workshop. The Workshop will not only spend and convert ETH to build new projects or to work on existing ones, but it will also collect cryptocurrency and fiat revenue to deposit back in the safe. “

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

