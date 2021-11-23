SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.96

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $57.52 million and $2.78 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

