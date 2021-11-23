Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Cap of $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

