Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 102917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

