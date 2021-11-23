SmartCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $736,329.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,834.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,289.20 or 0.07546818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00374547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.49 or 0.00998501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.99 or 0.00425781 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.00443411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005871 BTC.

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

