Smartshare Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $429,703.20 and approximately $22,869.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00104645 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.