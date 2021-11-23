Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWBI opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

