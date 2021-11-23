SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 204.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

