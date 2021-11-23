Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 738.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

