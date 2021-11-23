Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.61

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.61 ($30.24) and traded as high as €30.11 ($34.22). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €28.84 ($32.77), with a volume of 6,165,189 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.68 ($32.59).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.61.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

