Societe Generale Upgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Hold

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klépierre currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

