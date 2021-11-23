Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00239484 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00087869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.