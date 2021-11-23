SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

