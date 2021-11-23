Sophia Randolph Sells 14,884 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39.
- On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 23,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,704. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
