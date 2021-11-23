Sophia Randolph Sells 14,884 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39.

On Friday, September 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 23,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,704. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.44.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

