Sora Validator Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,170.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $211,149.34 and $14,170.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,119.21 or 0.99075183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.00548636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

