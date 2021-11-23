Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 159,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

