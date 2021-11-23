Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. 29,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

