Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $430.35. The stock had a trading volume of 129,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,042. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.06 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

