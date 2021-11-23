South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Truist cut their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of South State stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

