Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.59

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 25794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 in the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

