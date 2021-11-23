S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $458.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

