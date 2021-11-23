Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Purchases 1,522,200 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 240,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,532. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $643,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.