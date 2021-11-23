SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $169.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.