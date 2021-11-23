SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 120,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

