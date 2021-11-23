SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. 82,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

