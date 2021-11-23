SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,542 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 19.4% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 112,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,242. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

